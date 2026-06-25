LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SARTELL POST 477 12 BECKER POST 193 4

The Post 477 out hit the Post 193 ten to seven, including one double and they were aided by twelve walks. Their starting pitcher was Parker Smith, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Gjemse threw inning, he retired three batters. Miles Simonson threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Post 477 offense was led by Miles Simonson, he went 2-5 with a double for four RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 1-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored three runs. Mateo Sugura went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored a run. Keaton Landowski went 1-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Tyler Schlangen went 2-5. Landon Fish went 1-3 for a RBI and he had two walks. Brady Thompson went 1-1 with a stolen base, four walks and he scored four runs. Dylan Anderson was hit by a pitch and he had a walk and Parker Smith had two walks and he scored a run.

The Post 193 starting pitcher was Anthony Rimmer, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Rimmer threw two innings, he gave up two hits, three runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. Griffin Munich threw three innings, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Post 193 offense was led by Isaac Guck went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and Riley Girard went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Hunter Pietrowski went 1-3 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs. Cody Deters went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run, Austin Rimmer went 1-4 and Noah Miele and Chase Stuper went 1-3.

SARTELL POST 477 6 LITTLE FALLS POST 46 3

The Post 477 and Post 46 both collected five hits, they did collect two doubles and two sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Trevor Schlangen, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Lance threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, two runs and two walks.

The Post 477 offense was led by Trevor Schlangen, he went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and Miles Simonson went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jackson Knott went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and Keaton Landowski had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Brady Thompson went 1-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mateo Segura was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, Dayton Holter had a walk and he scored a run and Landon Fish had a walk.

The Post 46 starting pitcher was John Ahlin, he threw one inning, he gave up three hits, five runs and one walk. Prescott Romaine threw five innings, he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 46 offense was led by Ryan Newman, he went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. John Ahlin went 2-3 with a walk and Evan LeMieur had a walk. Connor Neu and Luke Knopik both had a walk and each scored a run.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 9 ST. CLOUD 76ers 8

The Post 254 out hit Post 76 twelve to nine, including two doubles, two sacrifice flys and a triple. Their starting pitcher was Owen Gales, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up nine singles, eight runs, three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Post 254 offense was led by Carter Riedeman, he went 2-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he had stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Owen Sales went 3-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs and Brody Sabin had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Tavin Gohman went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases, a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Miller scored a run. Gavin Peterson went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he had a stolen base and Griffin Rothstein went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Reed Krogstad went 2-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Caleb Guzek went 1-4.

The 76ers starting pitcher was Isaac Palmer, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Amitta Preisler threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Orion Preisler went 3-3 with a triple for two RBIs, two stolen bases, a walk and he scored two runs. Addi Dobowey went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs two runs and Isaac Palmer had a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Landon O’Donnell went 2-3 for a RBI and Brett Pankonin went 1-3 with a sacrifi e fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Amittai Preisler went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs and Theran Carlson went 1-4.

HOLDINGFORD POST 211 4 EVW POST 381/453 3

The Post 211 out hit the Post 381/453 eight to three, including a sacrifice fly and six that collected hits. Their starting pitcher ws Jacob Worlie, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Masyn Patrick threw 1/3 innings, he retired the one batter he faced.

The Post 211 offense was led by Brodi Huls, he went 2-4 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Jaxon Bartkowicz went 1-3 for a RBI and Jacob Worlie went 2-3. Masyn Patrick had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Andrew O’incau went 1-3 and he scored a run. Brody Ulik went 1-3 and he scored a run, Maverick Novitzki went 1-3 and Will Eichten scored a run.

The Post 381/453 starting pitcher was Gabe Schmitt, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Becker threw two innings, he gave up four hits and three runs. Bryce Neiman threw two innings, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 381/453 offense was led by Blake Glenz, he went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs. Matt Heuring went 1-3 and he scored a run and Jack Maile was credited for a RBI. Bryce Neiman went 1-3 and Nick Becker was hit by a pitch. Torii Berg had a walk and he scored a run, Jacob Caron had walk and he scored a run and Carter Scheeler had a walk.

PIERZ POST 341 9 WILLMAR POST 167 3

The Post 341 out hit Post 167, eight to three, including a tripled and they were aided by five walks. Their starting pitcher was Link Toops, he trhew four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one run, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Preston Saehr three three innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 341 offense was led by Connor Hennessy went 2-2 for three RBIs, he had a stolen base, a walk and he had scored a run. Jackson Thielen went 3-3 for two RBIs, a walk and he scored a run. Sawyer Lochner went 1-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Dan Litke went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. Jaxsen Hardy went 1-3, Bo Woitalla had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Brecken Andres had a walk and he scored a run.

The Post 167 starting pitcher was Alex Hoppe, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Gavin Evenson threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Post 167 offense was led by Alex Hoppe went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Connor Smith went 1-2 with a double for two RBIs and Gavin Branks was hit by a pitch and he had a walk. Aidan Paulson went 1-2 with a double, he had two walks and he scored two runs. Tyler Madsen was hit by a pitch and Blake Bauman had two walks.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES Post 76 17 KIMBALL POST 261 1

The Post 76 out hit Post 261 twelve to three, including five doubles and a triple they were aided by hit by pitch batters. Their starting pitcher was Owen Fradette, he threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Charlie Dolan threw two innings, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Sam Oliver threw one inning, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Post 76 was led on offense by Nolan Bigaouette, he went 4-5 with a double for six RBIs and he scored a run. Jacob Oliver went 3-3 with a triple and two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and and he scored four runs. Henry Schloe went 1-5 with two doubles, for two RBIs and he scored four runs. Jack Hamak went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Charlie Dolan went 1-3 for a RBI and a walk. Owen Fradette was credited for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored a run, Nick Plante was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base, a walk and he scored three runs and Jack Murphy was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for Post 261 was Noah Merten, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, ten runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Devin O. threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ryder Schwieters threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Post 261 offense was led by Devin G went 1-2 for a RBI, TV went 1-2 with a double and Ryder Schwieters went 1-3 and he scored a run.

FOLEY POST 298 20 ST. AUGUSTA POST 5

The Post 298 out hit the Post 5 eighteen to five, including two doubles, a sacrifice fly and eleven walks. Their starting pitcher was Everett Bemboom, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up up hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Noah Brunn threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Post 298 offense was led by Noah Gapinski went 3-4 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a walk and he scored four runs. Brody Kipka went 3-5 for four RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run and Jake Drexler went 1-2 for three RBIs, he was hit twice by a pitch, he had two walks and he scored a run. Jared Robinson went 3-4 with a double for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run. Van Murphy went 1-5 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored two runs. Noah Brunn went 2-6 for a RBI, he had a walk and he Colton Stadther had two walks and he scored three walks. Henry Sachs he went 4-4 with a double for a RBI, he had stolen base, a walk and h e scored five runs. Everett Boomboom went 1-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base, two walks and he scored two runs.

The Post 5 starting pitcher was Swanson, he threw seven innings, he eighteen, two runs, he gave up eleven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led y Koskinen, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Hunt went 1-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Hiemenz went 2-2 with a walk and he scored a run, Nystedt was credited for a RBI, Pham was it by a pitch and he had two walks and Heiser had a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 12 ATWATER BLACK SOX 1

The Chutes out hit the Black Sox nine to six, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Breck Richter, he threw four innings, to earn the win. He gave up six singles, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Biguaette threw inning in relief, he retired the three batters he faced.

The Chutes offense was led by Henry Schloe went 2-3 with a sacrifice fly for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Nick Plante went 1-2 for two RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run and Jack Hamak was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Nolan Longwrecker went 1-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Camden Kroll went 1-2 for two RBIs. Jacob Oliver went 2-4 for a RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Owen Fradette was credited for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored two runs and Charlie Dolan went 1-1 and he had a walk. Jack Staller was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored two runs, Sam Oliver went 1-2 and he scored a run and Jack Weihrauch was hit by a pitch.

The Black Sox starting pitcher ws Braydon Schroeder, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, six runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Scott Saue threw 1/3 inning, he gave up three hits, six runs and three walks and Nolan Beirewerth threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Black Sox offense was led by Brydon Schroeder, he went 2-2 for a RBI and Gage Degner went 1-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Ryan Summerlet went 1-2 and J. Cardenas was hit by a pitch. Brody Straumann and Scott Saue both went 1-3.