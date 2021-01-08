The Weekender: Sports Edition

There are a number of games on our airwaves Friday, Saturday and Sunday, from college hockey to NFL football. Here's a look at what to listen for this weekend.

FRIDAY

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY @ UMD 7 PM (The River 96.7 FM)

The #6 Huskies head north for a rematch with #5 Minnesota-Duluth for a pair of games at Amsoil Arena beginning Friday. The Huskies and Bulldogs split a pair of games at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center this past weekend.

SCSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL vs U-MARY (5:30 PM, AM 1390)

The Huskies split their season-opening series with Upper Iowa last weekend, while the Marauders saw their opening series with Sioux Falls canceled.

SATURDAY

NFL PLAYOFFS - 12 PM (WJON)

An NFL Playoff tripleheader is on the slate for Saturday. The Colts and Bills kickoff at noon, followed by the Rams and Seahawks and concluding with the Bucs visiting Washington.

SCSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL vs U-MARY- 3:30 PM (AM 1390)

Game two of the series between the Huskies and Marauders.

SCSU MEN'S BASKETBALL @ U-MARY 6 PM (AM 1390)

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team will play its second game of the weekend against the Marauders. The Huskies enter the weekend with an 0-2 record after a pair of losses to Upper Iowa.

TIMBERWOLVES vs SAN ANTONIO (Joined In Progress On AM 1390)

The Minnesota Timberwolves will look to snap their six game losing skid when they host the Spurs in Downtown Minneapolis. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m., with the game being joined in progress following SCSU hoops.

SUNDAY

NFL PLAYOFFS - 12 PM (WJON)

The playoffs continue Sunday with three games on the slate beginning at noon with the Baltimore playing at Tennessee followed by the Bears at New Orleans at 3:40 and Cleveland visiting Pittsburgh in the nightcap.

GOPHER MEN'S BASKETBALL @ IOWA - 1:30 PM (AM 1390)

The #5 Hawkeyes will look to avenge their loss to the #16 Gophers earlier this season when they host the Maroon and Gold at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

TIMBERWOLVES vs SPURS - 7 PM (AM 1390)