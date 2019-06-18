The Rox knock off the Stingers 8-1

The St. Cloud Rox won their 4th game in a row 8-1 at home against the Willmar Stingers Tuesday night. St. Cloud scored 2 runs in the 6th inning and blew the game wide open with 6 runs in the 8th inning.

Rj Martinez pitched a complete game only giving up one run and 7 hits with 7 strikeouts to get the win. Brady Harlan, Parker Smejkal and Gus Steiger each drove in 2 runs, Tyler Finke was 3-4 with a run scored and 1 RBI and Jordan Barth had 2 hits, 2 runs scored and 1 RBI.

The Rox improve to 12-10 and will play the series finale at home Wednesday against the Stinger at 7:05 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:35.