A charter member of the Northwoods League is 'taking a break' following the 2026 season as they work with their home city toward a new ballpark.

The Rochester Honkers were among the group of five teams to play in the league's inaugural season of 1994, along with the Wausau Woodchucks, Dubuque Mud Puppies, Kenosha Kroakers and Manitowoc Skunks.

Of those teams, Wausau and Rochester are the only two that have stayed in their city continuously since their founding in '94. The Dubuque Mud Puppies moved to St. Cloud to become the River Bats.

EXPIRED MAYO

The Honkers' home stadium, Mayo Field, opened in 1951. Before the 2026 season the team decided not to renew its lease at the historic ballpark. Team Owner Chris Goodell told the City of Rochester (via KROC) that the park is "no longer sustainable for our operations."

The team is hoping to be a part of a development of the Silver Lake Power Plant site in the city, which would turn the area into a 'stadium-anchored mixed use district.' The development could potentially house the Honkers, a USHL expansion team and more.

NEW PARK

The KROC story cites city staff indicating that a project this size could take years of study before any decisions are made on the sale of the property.. let alone the bidding and construction of the land itself. The City of Rochester had previously projected timeline five years out for any decisions on the property.

It would be a bummer if the Honkers never came back. As someone who has worked in the Northwoods League, Rochester was always a very fun and welcoming city to visit. From the 'haunted' Kahler Grand Hotel, to the fun downtown nightlife, to the river by the stadium we always enjoyed visiting.