The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten [PODCAST]

The NCHC hockey season will begin on December 1st, with all eight teams reporting to Omaha, Nebraska for a three-week 'bubble.' The Huskies will take on Western Michigan to open the season.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined WJON to discuss the arrival of freshman phenom Veeti Miettinen, whether having a superior offensive game precludes a player from performing defensively, Mick's interview with Nick Perbix and Hallmark Christmas movies.

