College hockey is currently in a holding pattern. With the season rapidly approaching, none of the conferences has made a decision on how to proceed.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined WJON Friday to discuss what factors the conferences are considering, why youth hockey is allowed but college may not be, the recent news surrounding Anchorage, Huntsville and St. Thomas and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m.