The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is a virtual lock to make the upcoming NCAA Tournament after finishing the Frozen Faceoff with a second place finish.

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined WJON Friday to discuss the Huskies' performance in the Frozen Faceoff and more.

- The Huskies played three tight games at North Dakota, beating Colorado College and Minnesota-Duluth before falling to the Fighting Hawks in the championship game. Mick recaps all three games and tells us what went right (or wrong) for St. Cloud State in the contests.

- We all know about the past failures of the program in the postseason... is this team built to make a deep run in the tournament? Does Coach Larson concern himself with the program's history, or is there simply a fresh slate?

- SCSU could be in line for a #2 seed in the postseason, which means there is a possibility they end up in the Fargo Regional. Even though it's a shorter bus ride from Central Minnesota is it definitely better for them to end up in the hostile environment of Scheels Arena? Would they rather play in Colorado and distance themselves from the rabid UND fans?

- Mick also discusses the sixteen teams he thinks will make the tourney and which teams might be left out. It appears at the moment that all five D-1 schools in Minnesota have a good chance to make the tournament.

