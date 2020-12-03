The Rink Live’s Mick Hatten From Omaha [PODCAST]

The Rink Live's Mick Hatten joined Dave Overlund on WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Thursday to discuss life in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's pod and how the Huskies looked in their season-opener.

Hatten explains how things work in Omaha, what he thought of the first games of the season, the fast start by Micah Miller, which newcomers stood out and what he is looking forward to during his extended Omaha trip.

