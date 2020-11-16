The New Retro Wild Jerseys Are Hot Fire

The Minnesota Wild revealed their long-awaited "Reverse Retro" sweaters Monday morning and they are amazing.

The jerseys are an homage to the Minnesota North Stars, who played in Minnesota from 1967-1993. The Dallas franchise still owns the rights to the actual North Stars name and logo, so the Wild borrowed the color scheme instead of the logo.

The sweaters are available for preorder now through the State of Hockey store. A blank replica will cost $180, while adding a current player's name/number will cost an additional $70. A custom name/number adds $70 as well.