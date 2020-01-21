Tech Wins Tuesday
Saint Cloud -- Saint Cloud Tech would go on to win in dominating fashion against long time cross town rival Saint Cloud Apollo.
Coming out after haftime and Tech had a commanding 32-14 lead over longtime rival Apollo. For Tech they were just looking to keep their foot on the gas pedal and for Apollo they were looking to get their offense on a roll and to get their defense to make some key blocks and get the rebounds.
Tech although would stick to their game and keep their foot on the gas. They would go on to win the basketball game 68-32 over Saint Cloud Apollo.
The player of the game was Tech's Rachel Kaczor who finished the game with 22 points.