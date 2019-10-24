Tech Soccer Prevails At State With Shootout Win

The Tech boys soccer team has advanced to the MSHSL State Tournament semifinal with a 2-1 shootout win over Austin in North St. Paul. The Tigers won the shootout 4-3 to earn the win.

Ethan Miller scored Tech's lone regulation goal in the first half, then Austin answered with a goal early in the second half. The teams played a pair of scoreless overtime periods before the match was decided in the shootout.

Ethan Miller, Mohamad Yussuf, Sam Putz and Khadar Korane each scored in the penalty kick round, with Korane notching the winner.

The Tigers advance to play at US Bank Stadium Monday afternoon, with opponent to be determined. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.