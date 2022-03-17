Tech Boys Basketball is Headed for State

photo courtesy of Kristin Yeager

The Tech boys basketball team is headed to the state tournament after rallying to beat top seeded Alexandria in Willmar 71-69 in the Section 8-3-A final in Willmar Thursday night.   Senior Devin Yeager's  put back basket at the buzzer broke the 69-all tie to send the Tigers to the Class 3A state tournament.

The Tigers trailed 24-9 in the first half before trimming the lead to just 2 point at halftime.  Tech led for much of the 2nd half and were sparked by key 3-point baskets by Donald Fergusson III and Garrison Murray.

Tech will play in the Class 3A state quarterfinals next week in Minneapolis. The pairings were be announced this weekend.

 

