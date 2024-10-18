Tech Boys Soccer Stamps Their Ticket to State

The St. Cloud Tech boys soccer team defeated Willmar 3-0 Thursday night in the Section 8AA Final at St. Michael-Albertville High School. This is the 7th straight section championship for the Tigers and their 4th straight state tournament appearance. Tech won the section title in 2020 but there was no state tournament that year due to the pandemic. Tech finished 4th at last year's state tournament.

Tech got goals from Will Pearson in the 14th minute on a free kick over the defensive wall. In the 17th minute, Samuel Berrio-Cardenas scores off a cross in the box by Ramadan Youssouf. In the 35th minute, Abdirahman Abdullahi scores after receiving a long through ball past the defense from Musamil Abdi.

Tech Head Coach Dan Stoterau, " We've taking something and learned from our many challenges this year to be the best version of ourselves tonight. We faced the immense pressure head on and together rose to the occasion. We were truly firing on all cylindars. I'm very proud of this team and we are not done yet."

Get our free mobile app

Tech improves to 8-3-7 on the season and will await the Class AA State Tournament pairings, which will come out this weekend.