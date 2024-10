The Cathedral girls soccer team lost 1-0 in an overtime shootout to Esko Thursday night in the Class A State Tournament Quarterfinals at Monticello High School. Esko beat Cathedral 3-1 in the shootout.

Cathedral's season comes to an end with a record of 14-5-1. Esko will play top seeded Southwest Christian at 5 p.m. at US Bank Stadium Tuesday October 29.