Albany Football Brings Unbeaten Record Into State Quarterfinals

Albany Football 2024 (photo courtesy of Michael Ellingson)

The Albany football team is one of 3 unbeaten teams in the north half of the 8-team Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals.  The Huskies are the 4th seed in the north and will play unbeaten north top seeded Fergus Falls Friday night at 6 p.m. at Alexandria High School.

Albany is 10-0 while Fergus Falls is 10-0 and is averaging 37 points per game.  Albany Head Coach Michael Ellingson joined me on WJON.  This is Albany's 2nd straight state tournament appearance and Ellingson says this is a big accomplishment for the kids to go back to back state tournaments.  He says the team has put in a lot of work to make this happen.

Albany has 14 seniors including captains quarterback, Boone Roemeling, running back/defensive back Ethan Meyer, Offensive lineman/linebacker Zach Stradtman, and Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman Jack Eveslage.  Roemeling has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns while Meyer has more than 400 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving.  Meyer has also returns punts and kicks.   Cooper Brinkman leads Albany in tackles with 126 this season.

Ellingson says Fergus Falls is a very talented team with a well rounded roster with an electric quarterback that has beaten some very good teams this season.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Coach Ellingson, it is available below.

 

Albany Roster:

NumberNamePositionHeightWeightYear
0MEYER, ETHANRB/DB/P6'218512
1HYLLA, BENNETTWR/DB5'1116512
4LEHNER, DREWRB/LB5'1017512
10HABBEN, COHENQB/DB6'115510
11BUTTWEILER, JACOBTE/DL6'221011
12ROEMELING, BOONEQB/DB6'118512
13BURNETT, ELLIOTTWR/DB6'217012
14LANGE, GRIFFINTE/DL6'419511
15BENSON, ZANDERRB/LB5'915010
18JUSTIN, BRAEDENWR/DB6'218511
20RIELAND, JUSTINWR/DB6'215510
21RUETER, BRADYRB/DB5'1016511
22BIRR, ZACHARYRB'LB5'918512
24ZENZEN, BRANDONRB/LB6'16010
25HOFFARTH, DYLANRB/DB5'815010
26ROEMELING, GRIFFINRB/LB5'1017010
27IVERSON, BLAKERB/LB5'915010
28FISCHER, CARTERRB/DB5'1017011
30WESEN, CARTERRB/DB6'16511
31LINN, HAIDENRB/LB5'1117512
33EVENSON, BRADYRB/LB6'318511
34MOULZOLF, REEDRB/LB6'017011
35GAEBEL, CARSONWR/DL6'418011
39BOECKER, HUNTERWR/DB6'16010
42DAVEY, NOAHRB/LB5'1017510
44PLUMSKI, CONNORRB/LB5'1118010
46TRENDE, CARSONRB/LB5'1016011
50GARDING, JAKEOL/LB5'1016510
51STUEVE, KYLEROL/LB6'18512
52STRADTMANN, ZACHARYOL/LB5'1119512
53THELEN, BRANDONOL/DL6'22011
54NEWMAN, PATRICKOL/DL5'1019010
55MERGEN, JACKSONOL/DL6'225511
56HOLMSTROM, CHRISTOPHEROL/DL6'224011
57TEMPLIN, GRADYOL/DL5'916011
58SALZER, KOLEOL/DL5'1020511
59BLENKER, ELIOL/LB5'1017510
60FRENCH, ISAACOL/DL5'1020012
61DONABAUER, ACEOL/DL6'119511
62URBANSKI, CALEBOL/DL6'327512
63HARLANDER, PEYTONOL/DL6'218510
64BROMENSHENKEL, RYANOL/LB6'17510
65ARNESON, MASONOL/DL6'223511
66EBENSTEINER, NOAHOL/DL6'421511
67STRUFFERT, TEGANOL/DL5'917510
68KOTSCHEVAR, MAVERICKOL/LB6'18511
69EVESLAGE, JACKOL/DL6'325512
70ROTHSTEIN, EVANOL/DL6'217011
71HOMMEN, BRANDONOL/DL6'21510
72VOLLER, JACKOL/DL6'329012
73SHAY, MASONOL/DL6'319010
74HOFFARTH, HUNTEROL/DL6'222010
75GRUBER, ZACHARYOL/LB6'20511
77BRINKMAN, COOPEROL/LB6'319012
79BAKER, MAGNUSOL/DL5'1016511
80ALLEN, JUDAHRD/DB5'1016510
86BAUER, COLTONTE/DL6'521010
36/76CHAPIN, LOGANRB/LB6'19511
84WOHLETZ, TREVINTE/LB5'1015010

 

Filed Under: Albany Football, State Tournament
Categories: high school sports, Sports

