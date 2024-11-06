Albany Football Brings Unbeaten Record Into State Quarterfinals
The Albany football team is one of 3 unbeaten teams in the north half of the 8-team Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals. The Huskies are the 4th seed in the north and will play unbeaten north top seeded Fergus Falls Friday night at 6 p.m. at Alexandria High School.
Albany is 10-0 while Fergus Falls is 10-0 and is averaging 37 points per game. Albany Head Coach Michael Ellingson joined me on WJON. This is Albany's 2nd straight state tournament appearance and Ellingson says this is a big accomplishment for the kids to go back to back state tournaments. He says the team has put in a lot of work to make this happen.
Albany has 14 seniors including captains quarterback, Boone Roemeling, running back/defensive back Ethan Meyer, Offensive lineman/linebacker Zach Stradtman, and Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman Jack Eveslage. Roemeling has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns while Meyer has more than 400 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving. Meyer has also returns punts and kicks. Cooper Brinkman leads Albany in tackles with 126 this season.
Ellingson says Fergus Falls is a very talented team with a well rounded roster with an electric quarterback that has beaten some very good teams this season.
If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Coach Ellingson, it is available below.
Albany Roster:
|Number
|Name
|Position
|Height
|Weight
|Year
|0
|MEYER, ETHAN
|RB/DB/P
|6'2
|185
|12
|1
|HYLLA, BENNETT
|WR/DB
|5'11
|165
|12
|4
|LEHNER, DREW
|RB/LB
|5'10
|175
|12
|10
|HABBEN, COHEN
|QB/DB
|6'1
|155
|10
|11
|BUTTWEILER, JACOB
|TE/DL
|6'2
|210
|11
|12
|ROEMELING, BOONE
|QB/DB
|6'1
|185
|12
|13
|BURNETT, ELLIOTT
|WR/DB
|6'2
|170
|12
|14
|LANGE, GRIFFIN
|TE/DL
|6'4
|195
|11
|15
|BENSON, ZANDER
|RB/LB
|5'9
|150
|10
|18
|JUSTIN, BRAEDEN
|WR/DB
|6'2
|185
|11
|20
|RIELAND, JUSTIN
|WR/DB
|6'2
|155
|10
|21
|RUETER, BRADY
|RB/DB
|5'10
|165
|11
|22
|BIRR, ZACHARY
|RB'LB
|5'9
|185
|12
|24
|ZENZEN, BRANDON
|RB/LB
|6'
|160
|10
|25
|HOFFARTH, DYLAN
|RB/DB
|5'8
|150
|10
|26
|ROEMELING, GRIFFIN
|RB/LB
|5'10
|170
|10
|27
|IVERSON, BLAKE
|RB/LB
|5'9
|150
|10
|28
|FISCHER, CARTER
|RB/DB
|5'10
|170
|11
|30
|WESEN, CARTER
|RB/DB
|6'
|165
|11
|31
|LINN, HAIDEN
|RB/LB
|5'11
|175
|12
|33
|EVENSON, BRADY
|RB/LB
|6'3
|185
|11
|34
|MOULZOLF, REED
|RB/LB
|6'0
|170
|11
|35
|GAEBEL, CARSON
|WR/DL
|6'4
|180
|11
|39
|BOECKER, HUNTER
|WR/DB
|6'
|160
|10
|42
|DAVEY, NOAH
|RB/LB
|5'10
|175
|10
|44
|PLUMSKI, CONNOR
|RB/LB
|5'11
|180
|10
|46
|TRENDE, CARSON
|RB/LB
|5'10
|160
|11
|50
|GARDING, JAKE
|OL/LB
|5'10
|165
|10
|51
|STUEVE, KYLER
|OL/LB
|6'
|185
|12
|52
|STRADTMANN, ZACHARY
|OL/LB
|5'11
|195
|12
|53
|THELEN, BRANDON
|OL/DL
|6'
|220
|11
|54
|NEWMAN, PATRICK
|OL/DL
|5'10
|190
|10
|55
|MERGEN, JACKSON
|OL/DL
|6'2
|255
|11
|56
|HOLMSTROM, CHRISTOPHER
|OL/DL
|6'2
|240
|11
|57
|TEMPLIN, GRADY
|OL/DL
|5'9
|160
|11
|58
|SALZER, KOLE
|OL/DL
|5'10
|205
|11
|59
|BLENKER, ELI
|OL/LB
|5'10
|175
|10
|60
|FRENCH, ISAAC
|OL/DL
|5'10
|200
|12
|61
|DONABAUER, ACE
|OL/DL
|6'1
|195
|11
|62
|URBANSKI, CALEB
|OL/DL
|6'3
|275
|12
|63
|HARLANDER, PEYTON
|OL/DL
|6'2
|185
|10
|64
|BROMENSHENKEL, RYAN
|OL/LB
|6'
|175
|10
|65
|ARNESON, MASON
|OL/DL
|6'2
|235
|11
|66
|EBENSTEINER, NOAH
|OL/DL
|6'4
|215
|11
|67
|STRUFFERT, TEGAN
|OL/DL
|5'9
|175
|10
|68
|KOTSCHEVAR, MAVERICK
|OL/LB
|6'
|185
|11
|69
|EVESLAGE, JACK
|OL/DL
|6'3
|255
|12
|70
|ROTHSTEIN, EVAN
|OL/DL
|6'2
|170
|11
|71
|HOMMEN, BRANDON
|OL/DL
|6'
|215
|10
|72
|VOLLER, JACK
|OL/DL
|6'3
|290
|12
|73
|SHAY, MASON
|OL/DL
|6'3
|190
|10
|74
|HOFFARTH, HUNTER
|OL/DL
|6'2
|220
|10
|75
|GRUBER, ZACHARY
|OL/LB
|6'
|205
|11
|77
|BRINKMAN, COOPER
|OL/LB
|6'3
|190
|12
|79
|BAKER, MAGNUS
|OL/DL
|5'10
|165
|11
|80
|ALLEN, JUDAH
|RD/DB
|5'10
|165
|10
|86
|BAUER, COLTON
|TE/DL
|6'5
|210
|10
|36/76
|CHAPIN, LOGAN
|RB/LB
|6'
|195
|11
|84
|WOHLETZ, TREVIN
|TE/LB
|5'10
|150
|10