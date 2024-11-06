Albany Football Brings Unbeaten Record Into State Quarterfinals

The Albany football team is one of 3 unbeaten teams in the north half of the 8-team Class 2-A State Tournament quarterfinals. The Huskies are the 4th seed in the north and will play unbeaten north top seeded Fergus Falls Friday night at 6 p.m. at Alexandria High School.

Albany is 10-0 while Fergus Falls is 10-0 and is averaging 37 points per game. Albany Head Coach Michael Ellingson joined me on WJON. This is Albany's 2nd straight state tournament appearance and Ellingson says this is a big accomplishment for the kids to go back to back state tournaments. He says the team has put in a lot of work to make this happen.

Albany has 14 seniors including captains quarterback, Boone Roemeling, running back/defensive back Ethan Meyer, Offensive lineman/linebacker Zach Stradtman, and Offensive lineman/Defensive lineman Jack Eveslage. Roemeling has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and 19 touchdowns while Meyer has more than 400 yards rushing and 300 yards receiving. Meyer has also returns punts and kicks. Cooper Brinkman leads Albany in tackles with 126 this season.

Ellingson says Fergus Falls is a very talented team with a well rounded roster with an electric quarterback that has beaten some very good teams this season.

Albany Roster:

Number Name Position Height Weight Year 0 MEYER, ETHAN RB/DB/P 6'2 185 12 1 HYLLA, BENNETT WR/DB 5'11 165 12 4 LEHNER, DREW RB/LB 5'10 175 12 10 HABBEN, COHEN QB/DB 6'1 155 10 11 BUTTWEILER, JACOB TE/DL 6'2 210 11 12 ROEMELING, BOONE QB/DB 6'1 185 12 13 BURNETT, ELLIOTT WR/DB 6'2 170 12 14 LANGE, GRIFFIN TE/DL 6'4 195 11 15 BENSON, ZANDER RB/LB 5'9 150 10 18 JUSTIN, BRAEDEN WR/DB 6'2 185 11 20 RIELAND, JUSTIN WR/DB 6'2 155 10 21 RUETER, BRADY RB/DB 5'10 165 11 22 BIRR, ZACHARY RB'LB 5'9 185 12 24 ZENZEN, BRANDON RB/LB 6' 160 10 25 HOFFARTH, DYLAN RB/DB 5'8 150 10 26 ROEMELING, GRIFFIN RB/LB 5'10 170 10 27 IVERSON, BLAKE RB/LB 5'9 150 10 28 FISCHER, CARTER RB/DB 5'10 170 11 30 WESEN, CARTER RB/DB 6' 165 11 31 LINN, HAIDEN RB/LB 5'11 175 12 33 EVENSON, BRADY RB/LB 6'3 185 11 34 MOULZOLF, REED RB/LB 6'0 170 11 35 GAEBEL, CARSON WR/DL 6'4 180 11 39 BOECKER, HUNTER WR/DB 6' 160 10 42 DAVEY, NOAH RB/LB 5'10 175 10 44 PLUMSKI, CONNOR RB/LB 5'11 180 10 46 TRENDE, CARSON RB/LB 5'10 160 11 50 GARDING, JAKE OL/LB 5'10 165 10 51 STUEVE, KYLER OL/LB 6' 185 12 52 STRADTMANN, ZACHARY OL/LB 5'11 195 12 53 THELEN, BRANDON OL/DL 6' 220 11 54 NEWMAN, PATRICK OL/DL 5'10 190 10 55 MERGEN, JACKSON OL/DL 6'2 255 11 56 HOLMSTROM, CHRISTOPHER OL/DL 6'2 240 11 57 TEMPLIN, GRADY OL/DL 5'9 160 11 58 SALZER, KOLE OL/DL 5'10 205 11 59 BLENKER, ELI OL/LB 5'10 175 10 60 FRENCH, ISAAC OL/DL 5'10 200 12 61 DONABAUER, ACE OL/DL 6'1 195 11 62 URBANSKI, CALEB OL/DL 6'3 275 12 63 HARLANDER, PEYTON OL/DL 6'2 185 10 64 BROMENSHENKEL, RYAN OL/LB 6' 175 10 65 ARNESON, MASON OL/DL 6'2 235 11 66 EBENSTEINER, NOAH OL/DL 6'4 215 11 67 STRUFFERT, TEGAN OL/DL 5'9 175 10 68 KOTSCHEVAR, MAVERICK OL/LB 6' 185 11 69 EVESLAGE, JACK OL/DL 6'3 255 12 70 ROTHSTEIN, EVAN OL/DL 6'2 170 11 71 HOMMEN, BRANDON OL/DL 6' 215 10 72 VOLLER, JACK OL/DL 6'3 290 12 73 SHAY, MASON OL/DL 6'3 190 10 74 HOFFARTH, HUNTER OL/DL 6'2 220 10 75 GRUBER, ZACHARY OL/LB 6' 205 11 77 BRINKMAN, COOPER OL/LB 6'3 190 12 79 BAKER, MAGNUS OL/DL 5'10 165 11 80 ALLEN, JUDAH RD/DB 5'10 165 10 86 BAUER, COLTON TE/DL 6'5 210 10 36/76 CHAPIN, LOGAN RB/LB 6' 195 11 84 WOHLETZ, TREVIN TE/LB 5'10 150 10