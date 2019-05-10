Tech Baseball Coach Steve Taylor [PODCAST]

The Tech Tiger baseball team moved to 4-7 on the season with a doubleheader sweep of Fergus Falls Thursday. The Tigers will take on Sartell Tuesday night.

Head coach Steve Taylor joined AM 1240's "Hang Up and Listen" Friday afternoon. Coach Taylor talks about his team's start to the season, the nearly all-new roster, moving his team into their new digs at the new high school and his former players currently playing in college.

