T-Wolves Take Down Clippers Monday

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Clippers 130-120 Monday night at Target Center. The win snaps a four game losing streak for Minnesota, while also putting them one game closer to the final playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference.

The Wolves were led by Karl-Anthony Towns' 24 points and ten rebounds, while Derrick Rose added 22 points off of the bench and Jeff Teague contributed 19 points and ten assists.

Andrew Wiggins did not play for Minnesota due to illness.

The Wolves (26-30) will host the Houston Rockets Wednesday night in their final game before the All Star break. The game can be heard on AM 1240, WJON.