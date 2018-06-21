T-Wolves Draft Georgia Tech SG
The Timberwolves selected 6'4 shooting guard Josh Okogie from Georgia Tech with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NBA draft.
Okogie is considered a 6'4 defensive specialist who averaged 18.2 points per game while shooting 38 percent from 3-point range this past season at Georgia Tech. The Wolves chose small forward Keita Bates-Diop from Ohio State with the 48th overall pick in the 2nd round. Bates-Diop was the Big Ten player of the year this past season.