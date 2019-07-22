Sub-State 12 Legion Baseball Recaps

The Legion Roundup will include games summaries and upcoming games. Teams Included: Foley Post 298, Sauk Rapids Post 254, Sartell Post 277, Cold Spring Post 455, St. Cloud Chutes Post 76, St. Cloud 76er’s Post 76, Waite Park Silver Stars Post 428, Eden Valley-Watkins Post 38/453, Royalton Post 137, St. Joseph Post 328, St. Augusta Post 621

SUB-STATE 12 AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL TOURNAMENT 2019

HOSTED BY St. CLOUD ORTHOPEDICS FIELD (SARTELL, MN)

ST. CLOUD CHUTES 12 ST. AUGUSTA 1 (5 Innings

The Chutes defeated the St. Augusta Legion, backed by seven hits, including a pair of doubles. Their starting pitcher Jack Pelzel threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issue three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Josh Revier, he went 3-for-3 with a double for five huge RBI’s. Jackson Jangula went 1-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Ryan Jansen went 1-for-2 with a double for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Eric Faust went 1-for-1 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch twice, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Andrew Weisser went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Sam Schneider had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. TJ Neu earned two walks and he scored a run and Shane Corbett earned a walk and he scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the St. Augusta Legion Aaron Voigt, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Keegan Dietrich threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Kaiden Dietrich threw the final 2/3 of an inning in relief.

They were led on offense by Kaiden Dietrich, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, Ben Gilbertson went 1-for-2 and Keegan Dietrich earned a walk and he scored one run.

WAITE PARK SILVER STARS 10 SARTELL 3

The Silver Stars defeated the Sartell Legion, backed by twelve hits, including three doubles. Lukas Theisen started on the mound for the Silver Stars, he threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Nick Gill threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and he surrendered one run.

They were led on offense by Lukas Theisen, he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and Isaac Benesh went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Tanner Blommer went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBI’s and he scored a run and Thomas Otto went 2-for-4 with a double for one RBI and he scored two runs. Charlie Atkinson went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Noah Bissett went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tanner Roob went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Nick Gill went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. John Huebsch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Sam Holthaus scored one run.

The Sartell Legions starting pitcher Jake Schelonka threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, he surrendered for runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dylan Notsch threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered two runs. Nic Greer threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Dylan Gerdes, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Dylan Notsch went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Jarron Walther went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Tyler Gentile was credited with a RBI. Carter Hemmesch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Kaden Lewis wen 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Schelonka went 1-for-4 with a stolen base a, Nick Greer had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Wes Nesland scored one run.

SAUK RAPIDS 11 ST. CLOUD 76’ers 0

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated the 76’ers, backed by ten hits, including two doubles and two home runs. Their starting pitcher Derek Durant threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Bokelman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

They were led on offense by Andrew Wollak went 2-for-3 with a big grand slam home run and a double for six RBI’s and he scored two runs. Cole Fuecher went 1-for-1 with a home run, he earned two walks, he had two stolen bases and he scored three runs. Trygve Hanson went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brady Pesta went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Conner Hemker went 2-for-3 for two RBI’s. Matthew Krepp went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Brandon Bokelman went 1-for-3 and he scored one run, Tyler Hemker went 1-for-4 and Brady Posch earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs.

The starting pitcher for the 76’ers Andrew Schmitt, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, he issued five walks, he surrendered ten runs and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Stulz threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he surrendered one run.

They were led on offense Spencer Gustin, Brady Kenning and Peyton Bigaouette all went 1-for-2.

LITTLE FALLS 5 FOLEY 3

The Little Falls Legion defeated the the Foley Legion, backed by ten hits including a big home run. No stats were available for the Little Falls Legion Team.

The starting pitcher for the Foley Legion, Alec Dietl threw two innings, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Chmielewski threw three innings in relief, have up three hits, issued one walk and gave up one run. Drew Beier threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, gave three runs and he recorded one strikeout.

They were led on offense by Chris Plante, he went 1-for-2 for two RBI’s and he earned a walk and Ryan Chmielewski went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Carter Teff went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and Colby Johnson wen 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mark Dierkes had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch, Noah Novak was it by a pitch and he scored a run and Drew Beier scored a run.

MONDAY JULY 22nd

Waite Park Silver Stars vs St. Cloud Chutes (5:30)

Sauk Rapids vs. Little Falls (7:30)

TUESDAY JULY 23rd

Sartell vs. St. Augusta (5:30)

Foley vs. 76’ers (5:30) at Sauk Rapids

ROGER MISCHKE

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer (26 years)

Class A State Ratings Editor (20 Years)

USA Wrestling Magazine State Co-State Editor (12 Years)

1390 Granite City Sports College/Amateur/Legion Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer (6 Years)

Email matrat@midco.net