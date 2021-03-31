State Hockey Tourney Underway (+MORE) – Wednesday Sports Blast

The Class A Boys Hockey State Tournament got underway, the Twins wrapped up Spring Training, SCSU baseball earned a lopsided win and the NCAA Tournament is down to four teams. All this plus a full slate on tap for Wednesday.

- The Minnesota State High School League Boys Hockey Tournament got underway for Class A teams on Tuesday. Gentry Academy beat Northern Lakes 8-0; East Grand Forks 8 topped Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield 1; Dodge County beat short-handed Hermantown 7-1 and Little Falls snuck past Delano 2-1.

- The Minnesota Twins tied the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-1 to finish their Spring Training schedule. The Twins will open the regular season at Milwaukee on Thursday (1 p.m., WJON).

- The St. Cloud State baseball team picked up a 13-1 win over Concordia-St. Paul. The Huskies got home runs from Drew Bulson, John Nett and Caleb Marquez in the win.

St. Cloud State will host Minnesota State-Mankato Friday afternoon at the MAC in St. Cloud.

- The Gonzaga Bulldogs and UCLA Bruins are headed to the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament's Final Four after beating USC and Michigan, respectively. The 'Zags and Bruins join Houston and Baylor as entrants to Saturday's semifinals.

- SCSU softball was swept by Duluth Tuesday, falling by a 6-3 score in both games.

WEDNESDAY

- The Minnesota Timberwolves will host the New York Knicks at Target Center for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The game can be heard on WJON.

- The Minnesota Wild will take on the Sharks in San Jose. Puck drop is set for 9:30 p.m. on AM 1390/FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.

- The MSHSL Boys Hockey State Tournament gets underway at Xcel Energy Center. Hill-Murray has been forced to forfeit its game due to COVID-19 protocols, so Wayzata automatically advances to the semifinal round.

Other matchups include Moorhead vs Lakeville South, St. Thomas Academy vs Eden Prairie and Andover vs Maple Grove.