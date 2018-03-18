State High School Girls Basketball Tournament: Saturday’s Results

MINNEAPOLIS -- The State High School Girls Basketball Tournament wrapped up on Saturday in Minneapolis.

Class 'A" results:

Championship

Lyle/Pacelli 57

Sleepy Eye 33

Third Place

Minneota 74

Mountain Iron-Buhl 56

Consolation Championship

Ada-Borup 63

Heritage Christian Academy 47

Class 'AA' results:

Championship

#1 Sauk Centre 63

#3 Roseau 52

Third Place

Norwood Young America 64

Maranatha Christian Academy 54

Consolation Championship

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64

Byron 32

Class 'AAA' results:

Championship

Robbinsdale Cooper 49

Northfield 37

Third Place

Grand Rapids 51

Willmar 42

Consolation Championship

Academy of Holy Angels 56

Alexandria 46

Class 'AAAA' results:

Championship

Eastview 68

Hopkins 63

Third Place

Lakeville North 51

Roseville Area 46

Consolation Championship

Cretin-Derham Hall 64

Maple Grove 57