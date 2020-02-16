St. Thomas Hands SJU First MIAC Loss

The no.2 St. John's University basketball team suffered just their second loss of the season and first against a MIAC opponent to the University of St. Thomas on Saturday.

St. Thomas outscored St. John's 32-25 in the first half, due in part to 58.33 percent mark when shooting from beyond the arc. The Johnnies rallied in the second half, outscoring the Tommies 41-39, but not quite overcoming their early deficit. SJU fell to UST 71-66.

Oakley Baker led SJU with 19 points. Jubie Alade put up 14, and Zach Hanson added 12.

The Johnnies fall to 22-2 and 18-1 MIAC. SJU will close out the regular season against Bethel University on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.