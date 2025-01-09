15 Johnnies Win; Bennies Fall to Bethel

The 15th ranked St. John's basketball team improved to 5-0 in the MIAC and 12-2 overall after posting a 96-70 win over visiting Bethel College Wednesday night. The Johnnies shot a blistering 70% from the field and 52% from 3-point range. St. John's was led in scoring by Luke Healy with 18 points and both Griffin Rushin and Luke Budzyn had 12 points.

St. John's is off until Wednesday January 15 when they play at Concordia-Moorhead at 5:30 p.m.

St. Ben's basketball lost 78-69 in St. Joseph Wednesday night to Bethel. The two teams came into the game at 4-0 in the MIAC. St. Ben's was led in scoring by Megan Morgan with 23 points and both Sophia Jonas and Sofia Baldessari had 12 points apiece.

St. Ben's is 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the MIAC and will play at St. Catherine in St. Paul Saturday at 3 p.m.