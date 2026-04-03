The St. John's hockey team is ranked #15 in the final DIIIhockeynew.com poll. The Johnnies received votes in the USCHO poll released earlier in the week but not enough to be ranked.

Great Season

St. John's had a memorable season which saw the Johnnies rattle off 5 straight regular season wins to win the MIAC regular season title before topping Bethel and Gustavus to capture the MIAC tournament championship and earn a berth into the NCAA Division III tournament. St. John's lost 6-1 to Aurora in the first round of the NCAA tournament on March 14.

The Record

The Johnnies finished the season with a 17-7-4 record.