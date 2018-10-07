St. John’s University Coaching Legend John Gagliardi Dies

COLLEGEVILLE -- St. John's University football coaching legend John Gagliardi has died at the age of 91.

His family released a statement of facebook saying he was a winner in so many ways, but mostly in his ability to connect with others. His appreciation of others ran so deep that it was the core of who John was.

Gagliardi retired from coaching in 2012, as the winning coach in college football history with 489 wins at SJU. He coached football for 64 years.

He was the first active head coach to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame (Class of 2006).

SJU Athletic Director Bob Alpers says:

"On behalf of Saint John's athletics, our heartfelt condolences to Peggy and the Gagliardi family. There will never be another John. We are forever grateful to his contributions to Saint John's, our student athletes and the fans of Johnnie football. We're going to miss him."

During his tenure, he also coached the SJU track and field and hockey teams. and served as athletic director from 1976-94. He was a Regent's Professor Emeritus of Exercise Science and Sport Studies.