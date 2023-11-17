Eden Valley-Watkins Advances to State Championship Game

Eden Valley-Watkins Advances to State Championship Game

Eden Valley-Watkins Football (photo courtesy of Adam Tri)

Eden Valley-Watkins outscored Cannon Falls 42-24 Friday to advance to the Class 2-A State Championship game November 24 at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium against Barnesville.

photo courtesy of Eden Valley-Watkins High School
The Eagles led 28-8 at halftime and extended their lead to 36-8 heading into the 4th quarter.  Nolan Geislinger ran for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns and threw for 179 yards and 3 touchdowns.  Wyatt Moehrle led the team with 4 catches for 170 yards and 3 touchdowns including a 55-yard TD catch for the Eagles.

Eden Valley-Watkins improves to 12-0 on the season.  Barnesville beat Jackson County Central in the other Class AA State Semifinal to improve to 13-0,

 

