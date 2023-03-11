Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Bud Grant Passes Away

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Minnesota legend has passed away.

Former Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Bud Grant passed away at his Bloomington home Saturday morning at the age of 95. The team announced the news on their social media pages.

Current Head Coach Kevin O’Connell also paid tribute to Grant saying in part:

Bud was gracious with his time, meeting in his office weekly to discuss football and life. I will forever cherish those conversations because they made me a better coach, a better husband and father, and a better person.

Grant was born in Superior, Wisconsin and later attended the University of Minnesota. In the 1950s he played professional football for the Philadelphia Eagles and professional basketball for the Minneapolis Lakers.

Grant served as the second coach for the Vikings from 1967 until 1983 and led the team to four Super Bowl appearances. He came out of retirement in 1985 and became Minnesota’s fourth coach, leading the team for one more season.

Up until his death, Grant continued to serve as a consultant for the Vikings with his own office at TCO Performance Center. His cause of death has not been released.

