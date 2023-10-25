Here Is What Has Happened Since The Last Time Minnesota Won In Iowa
The Minnesota Golden Gophers went into Iowa, and out Iowa'd Iowa, winning 12-10 on Saturday and claiming Floyd of Rosedale. It had been 24 years since the Gophers had gone into Iowa City and came home with Floyd. Here are some of the notable things that have happened between the two wins.
- May 2000 - India's population hits 1 billion
- January 2001 - Wikipedia was launched
- February 2002 - Tom Brady wins his first of 7 Super Bowls
- November 2003 - Arnold Schwarzenegger becomes California's Governor
- October 2004 - Boston Red Sox win 1st World Series since 1918
- June 2005 - The website Reddit is formed
- August 2006 - Pluto is demoted to a Dwarf Planet
- January 2007 - iPhone is introduced
- 2008 - Tesla Roadster launched, as the first mass-production lithium-ion battery electric car
- January 2009 - Cryptocurrency Bitcoin is launched
- 2010 - The iPad is released and Instagram is launched
- May 2011 Osama bin Laden shot dead
- April 2012 - Candy Crush Saga released
- September 2013 - Grand Theft Auto V released
- 2015 - Liquid water found on Mars
- 2016 - Pokemon Go released
- August 2017 - A solar eclipse passes through the contiguous US for the first time since 1918
- 2019 Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris burns
- January 2020 - The United Kingdom formally withdraws from the European Union
- January 2021 - Wikipedia turns 20 years old
- April 2022 - Elon Musk purchases Twitter
- October 21, 2023 - Gophers go into Iowa City and win
There are a lot of things that happened over the last 24 years since a win in Iowa City, even the Gophers football team has undergone several changes since 1999.
There have been 5 head coaches since the Glen Mason win in 1999. Tim Brewster, Jeff Horton, Jerry Kill, Tracy Claeys, and now P.J. Fleck.
I can only hope that the Gophers don't go another 24 years without winning in Iowa City.
