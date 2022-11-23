Thursday night will feature the Minnesota Vikings hosting for the first time ever a Thanksgiving night game when the New England Patriots come to Minnesota. Vikings Ring of Honor member and 2010 NFL Hall of Fame inductee John Randle worked with NBC recently on a promo welcoming the Patriots and the NFL to Minnesota for this special game, and it's awesome.

One of the kids wants to decorate the visitor's lockerroom, and another kid wants to leave a Minnesota staple on the sidelines for the guy in the hoodie...the food item chosen was Lutefisk...and then the kids turn to Viktor for an idea. Crickets begin to chirp, and one kid turns to John and says that Viktor hasn't spoken since Gary Anderson missed that field goal...ouch.

The promo wraps up with highlights from both the Patriots and the Vikings as NBC is covering the game.

It's cute, funny, and kind of awesome to see John Randle getting some love on a national stage, maybe he joins the broadcast before the game?

