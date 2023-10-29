High School Sports Results Saturday October 28

In a back-and-forth game, Rocori was able to withstand a late score by Detroit Lakes by thwarting the 2-point conversion and beat the Lakers 30-28 in the section 8-4-A Semifinal. Will Steill rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.

Other Football Scores:

Section 8-4-A Semifinal - Elk River 38, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35. Shaun Walrath ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns for the Storm in the loss.

Section 5-2-A Semifinal - Royalton 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 52.

Section 5-2-A Semifinal - Holdingford 34, Kimball 26.

Section 5-3-A Semifnal - Mora 14, Foley 49.

Section 6-3-A Semifinal - Sauk Centre 14, New London-Spicer 48.

Section 6-3-A Semifinal - Montevideo 0, Albany 28. Adam Dennis ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Huskies.

Section 5-3-A Semifinal - St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Annandale 48.

Get our free mobile app

Volleyball:

Section 8-4-A Quarterfinal - Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Sartell 3 (10-25, 21-25, 20-25). Abby Haus had 15 kills, and Brenna McClure had 10 kills to lead Sartell.

LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games The first-ever Winter Olympics were held in Chamonix, France, showcasing a variety of sports and athletes. Stacker assembled a collection of photos from those first Games. Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis

LOOK: The best minigolf in every state Using 2022 data from Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated minigolf courses in all 50 states including Washington D.C. Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer