High School Sports Results Saturday October 28
In a back-and-forth game, Rocori was able to withstand a late score by Detroit Lakes by thwarting the 2-point conversion and beat the Lakers 30-28 in the section 8-4-A Semifinal. Will Steill rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns for the Spartans.
Other Football Scores:
Section 8-4-A Semifinal - Elk River 38, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35. Shaun Walrath ran for 237 yards and three touchdowns for the Storm in the loss.
Section 5-2-A Semifinal - Royalton 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 52.
Section 5-2-A Semifinal - Holdingford 34, Kimball 26.
Section 5-3-A Semifnal - Mora 14, Foley 49.
Section 6-3-A Semifinal - Sauk Centre 14, New London-Spicer 48.
Section 6-3-A Semifinal - Montevideo 0, Albany 28. Adam Dennis ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Huskies.
Section 5-3-A Semifinal - St. Cloud Cathedral 8, Annandale 48.
Volleyball:
Section 8-4-A Quarterfinal - Sauk Rapids-Rice 0, Sartell 3 (10-25, 21-25, 20-25). Abby Haus had 15 kills, and Brenna McClure had 10 kills to lead Sartell.
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis
LOOK: The best minigolf in every state
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman