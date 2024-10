The St. John's football team is 7-0 this season and continues to be ranked #3 in the latest d3football.com Division III college football poll. The Johnnies blanked Gustavus 34-0 Saturday in Collegeville.

North Central (Illinois) is ranked #1 while Cortland is ranked #2. St. John's will play at St. Scholastica in Duluth at 1 p.m. Saturday November 2.