St. John&#8217;s Football Grabs #1 Overall Seed in NCAA Playoffs

St. John’s Football Grabs #1 Overall Seed in NCAA Playoffs

photo - Andrew Ritter

The Division III NCAA tournament pairings were announced Sunday and St. John's University earned the #1 overall seed. For the past 2 months St. John's has been ranked #3 in the nation in the weekly d3football.com poll.

1390 Granite City Sports logo
Get our free mobile app

St. John's defeated Bethel 41-33 Saturday to capture the MIAC Championship and improve to 10-0 this season.  St. John's has a first round bye and won't play their first NCAA Tournament game until November 30 when they host either UW-La Crosse or Northwestern of St. Paul.

Bethel was the only other MIAC school to make the field.  They will play Coe College Saturday November 23.

 

Avon, Minnesota...in Pictures

Filed Under: ncaa tournament, St. John's Football
Categories: college sports, Sports

More From 1390 Granite City Sports