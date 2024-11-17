St. John’s Football Grabs #1 Overall Seed in NCAA Playoffs

The Division III NCAA tournament pairings were announced Sunday and St. John's University earned the #1 overall seed. For the past 2 months St. John's has been ranked #3 in the nation in the weekly d3football.com poll.

Get our free mobile app

St. John's defeated Bethel 41-33 Saturday to capture the MIAC Championship and improve to 10-0 this season. St. John's has a first round bye and won't play their first NCAA Tournament game until November 30 when they host either UW-La Crosse or Northwestern of St. Paul.

Bethel was the only other MIAC school to make the field. They will play Coe College Saturday November 23.