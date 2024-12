St. John's basketball improved to 3-0 in the MIAC and 8-2 overall after posting a 75-61 win at St. Mary's in Winona Wednesday night. The Johnnies led 33-29 at halftime and outscored the Cardinals 42-32 in the 2nd half.

St. John's was led in scoring by Kooper Vaughn with 17 points and Luke Budzyn added 10 points.

St. John's is off until December 18 when they play Marymount in Washington D.C. December 18.