St. John's basketball improved to 7-2 Monday night with a 87-60 non-conference win at Minnesota-Morris. SJU led by just 3 points at halftime but outscored Morris 48-24 in the 2nd half.

St. John's was led in scoring by Ryan Thissen with 22 points and Kooper Vaughn added 14 points. St. John's will play at St. Mary's Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.