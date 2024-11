The St. John's basketball is ranked #15 this week in the d3hoops.com Division III men's college basketball poll. The Johnnies were ranked #12 in the first poll issued. St. John's is off to a 4-1 start and will host #21 UW-La Crosse Wednesday, November 27 at 3 p.m. in Sexton Arena.

Get our free mobile app

Trine (Indiana) is ranked #1 in the poll followed by Washington (Missouri) and Emory (Georgia).