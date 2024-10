St. Cloud Crush's Paige Tarrolly participated today in the Class AA girls state tennis individual tournament at Baseline Tennis Center in Minneapolis. Tarrolly lost in 3 sets 5-7, 6-3, 0-6 to Meryl Rosenberger from Visitation High School of St. Paul.

Get our free mobile app

Tarrolly is a junior at Tech High School who has compiled a 29-4 singles record this season.