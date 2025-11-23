SCSU Soccer Marches On
The St. Cloud State women's soccer team earned their 2nd straight NCAA tournament win in Bemidji Sunday 2-1 in overtime over Central Missouri. The Huskies defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 Friday in the first round before Sunday's 2nd round win.
Scoring
Grace Olson scored the game winner in overtime for the Huskies after Gabby Zugel scored a 1st half goal on an assist from Brooke Quam.
What's Next
The Huskies improve to 16-2-5 and will play Washburn in the sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division II tournament either Saturday November 29 or Sunday November 30. This is the Central Region Championship game.
How Many St. Cloud State University Buildings Can You Name Without Cheating?
Gallery Credit: PHOTOS: Dave Overlund