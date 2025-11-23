The St. Cloud State women's soccer team earned their 2nd straight NCAA tournament win in Bemidji Sunday 2-1 in overtime over Central Missouri. The Huskies defeated Pittsburg State 3-0 Friday in the first round before Sunday's 2nd round win.

Scoring

Grace Olson scored the game winner in overtime for the Huskies after Gabby Zugel scored a 1st half goal on an assist from Brooke Quam.

What's Next

The Huskies improve to 16-2-5 and will play Washburn in the sweet 16 round of the NCAA Division II tournament either Saturday November 29 or Sunday November 30. This is the Central Region Championship game.