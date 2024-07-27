St. Cloud Softball Team Advances to State Championship

St. Cloud Post 76 advanced to the 3rd annual MN Legion Softball State Championship game Sunday vs La Crescent with a 3-1 win over Upsala in the semifinals. Ella Voit threw 7 innings, gave up 2 hits, 1 run, 0 walks and had 16 strikeouts. Tayla Vought went 2-4 with 2 doubles.

In the first round game St Cloud beat Wadena 7-1 as Tayla Vought went 3-4 with two doubles, a home run and drove in 3 runs. McKenna Buckentine went 2-3 driving in 3 runs. Ella Voit threw a complete game, giving up 2 hits, 1 run and had 14 strikeouts. Ellie Meyers, Buckentine and Vought drove in St Cloud’s runs.

1st round results.

LaCrescent 16 Belview 0

Melrose 10 Parkers Prairie 0

Upsala 3 Bemidji 0

Other semifinal game:

LaCrescent 7 Melrose 6 - 8 innings

Melrose will play Upsala for 3rd place.