The St. Cloud Rox scorching start to the season continued with a 9-4 win over the Stingers in Willmar on Tuesday night. The win is the Rox seventh straight and improves them to 8-1 overall.

St. Cloud broke a scoreless tie with a six-run top of the fourth inning. The rally began with Jackson Akin scoring on a Alex Dupuy base hit, followed by Jackson Legg scoring on a wild pitch to make the score 2-0. Dupuy came around to score on a Dylan Westbrook sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 before Nolan Geislinger's bases-clearing single made the score 6-0.

The Rox had just six hits in the win but drew ten walks from Stingers pitchers to keep the bases busy throughout the night. Eight different Rox batters drew at least one walk in the win.

After St. Cloud starter Ethan Palumbo allowed four runs on six hits in four innings of work, the Rox bullpen combined for five shutout innings.

The Rox return home Wednesday night for a game with the Willmar Stingers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and FM 93.9 Granite City Sports.