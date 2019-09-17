St. Cloud Rox Raise Over $76,000 For Local Non-Profits

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Rox raised an all-time fundraising record for local non-profits this past season.

With the help of fans and corporate partners, the Rox raised over $76,000 to help support local charities.

In addition to raising the money, Rox staff, players and coaches made over 50 community appearances volunteering their time and giving back to the community.

Back in April, the organization also introduced the Project S.A.V.E Foundation, a 501 C3 focused on helping youth in sports, arts, volunteerism and education.

Since 2012, the St. Cloud Rox has raised over $235,000 to help support over 150 non-profit organizations in need.