The St. Cloud Rox losing skid hit five games with an 11-0 loss Monday night to the Willmar Stingers at Bill Taunton Stadium. St. Cloud, who has already won the season's first half title to clinch a playoff spot, fell to 9-9 on the second half of the season.

The Rox overall record of 34-17 (.667) is the best in the entire Northwoods League and leads the Badlands Big Sticks' mark of 30-22 by 4.5 games.

Willmar jumped all over Rox starter Hunter Day to build a 5-0 lead after two innings before pulling away for a 10-0 lead after six innings. Day threw five innings and allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out three Stingers.

As a team St. Cloud had just five hits but drew nine walks from Willmar pitching. Alex Dupuy finished with a pair of singles, while Nolan Geislinger, Ethan Gibson and Augusto Mungarrieta each drew two walks.

The St. Cloud Rox will open an eight-game homestand Tuesday night against the Rochester Honkers. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at Joe Faber Field.

