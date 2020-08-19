St. Cloud Rox Broadcaster Evan Hughes [PODCAST]

The St. Cloud Rox have just two games left on the schedule beginning Wednesday night when they take on the Honkers in Rochester. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.

Evan Hughes is in the midst of his third season behind the mic with the Rox. Hughes joined WJON Wednesday to discuss the scenarios for the Rox to win a championship this season, his favorite (and least favorite) stadiums to visit, the sacrifices players made to get this season completed without a hitch and more.

