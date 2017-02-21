St. Cloud Comes Up Short Tuesday

Albertville -- When the puck dropped at the beginning of the first period, you knew that this game was going to come down to the final two minutes left. That is exactly what happened when St. Michael Albertville would score the game winner with less the two minutes left, to make the score 5-4.

After two periods the score was 4-3 in favor on Saint Cloud. In the third period St. Michael would score the first with a goal by Blake Spetz to tie the game at 4-4. Then with two minutes left in the game that is when the action started. St. Michael was on the power play when Spetz scored again to make the score 5-4 with less then two minutes left.

There were two players of the game in tonight's game. The first player of the game was Saint Cloud's Tyler Lunderby who scored 3 goals for the hat trick in the loss. The second player of the game was St. Michael's Blake Spetz, who scored two goals in the game, including the game winner. With the win St. Michael advances in the playoffs and with the loss Saint Cloud's season comes to an end.