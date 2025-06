St. Cloud Host Site For Two State Baseball Tournament Classes This Week

The Minnesota State High School League State Baseball Tournament will get underway in all four classes on Wednesday, including the Class A and AA games being held at the MAC. Here's a look at the full schedule.

An adult ticket for the games in St. Cloud costs $13, while a student ticket is priced at $8.

CLASS A (@ JOE FABER FIELD, ST. CLOUD)

10:30 AM

#7 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (19-7) vs #2 New Ulm Cathedral (21-2)

1:30 PM

#6 Hayfield (16-9) vs #3 South Ridge (19-5)

Winners meet Thursday 11 AM @ Faber

4 PM

#8 Frazee (15-10) vs #1 Parkers Prairie (22-3)

6:30 PM

#5 Red Lake County (22-5) vs #4 Legacy Christian Academy (15-6)

Winners meet Thursday @ 1:30 PM @ Faber

State Championship Saturday, 10 AM, Target Field

CLASS AA (@ Dick Putz Field, St. Cloud)

10 AM

#7 Maple River (19-6) vs #2 Perham (20-1)

12:30 PM

#6 Pierz (15-9) vs #3 Pine Island (20-5)

Winners meet Thursday @ 11 AM

3:30 PM

#8 Concordia Academy (13-9) vs #1 Duluth Marshall (21-2)

6 PM

#5 Luverne (22-4) vs #4 Glencoe-Silver Lake (20-4)

Winners meet Thursday @ 1:30 PM

State championship 1 PM Saturday @ Target Field

The Class AAA tourney will be held at the Mini Met in Jordan.

#7 Hutchinson vs #2 Totino-Grace - 10 AM

#6 Simley vs #3 Mahtomedi - 12:30 PM

Winners play Thursday 12 PM

#8 Stewartville vs #1 Mankato East - 3 PM

#5 Grand Rapids vs #4 Delano - 5:30 PM

Winners play Thursday 5:30 PM

The Class AAAA tournament will be held at CHS Field in St. Paul.

#7 Champlin Park vs #2 Andover - 10 AM

#6 Moorhead vs #3 Minnetonka - 1 PM

Winners meet Thursday 12 PM

#8 Rosemount vs #1 Cretin-Derham Hall - 4:30 PM

#5 Edina vs #4 Farmington 7:30 PM

Winners play Thursday 2:30 PM

