The St. Cloud area will be well represented at the State girls and boys basketball tournaments over the next couple of weeks. The following officials from the St. Cloud Officials Association have been chosen to work state tournament games:

Girls Basketball:

Adam Utsch, Chris Swenson, Nicholas Hemmesch, and Pat Ridpath.

Boys Basketball:

Alex Buysse, Aric Hurd, Mark Ricker, Denis Dahl, Nate Moeller, Dillon Haider, and Craig Ehrlichman.