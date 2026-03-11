The Sauk Centre girls basketball team is back in the Class AA state tournament but with a new head coach in 2026. Maesyn Theisen in her first year with the Mainstreeters led the team back to state where Sauk Centre lost in the consolation championship in 2025.

Win Streak

Theisen joined me on WJON to talk about the team, her first year and their state quarterfinal game against 2nd seeded Duluth Marshall. Sauk Centre is 23-6 and seeded #7 in the Class AA tournament. The Mainstreeters have won 8 straight games heading into tonight's game. Sauk Centre will clash with Duluth Marshall at 6pm at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Bought in from the beginning

Theisen says the team bought in right away and "worked their butt off in practice which allowed them to play their best basketball in late February and into March". She says they've relied on their defense all season with the offense starting to click in the last month.

Top Performers

Theisen says senior forward Elizabeth Herickhoff has been their leader on and off the court this season. She says Herickhoff leads the team with her offensive intensity, rebounding and block shots. Theisen also highlighted their other 2 seniors, Megan Uphoff, and Nya Thieshafer. She says junior guard Kahlen Suelflow has upped her offensive game this season. Paige Determan has been their defensive stopper, often drawing the other team's top scorer. Other key contributors include Peyton Borgmann and Jenna Reilly.

Duluth Marshall

Theisen says Duluth Marshall is a very good team with a top end player, Chloe Johnson. She says Johnson is a tough matchup because she is a 6'0 guard. Theisen indicates Marshall has some great shooters in addition to Johnson and they play intense defense.

Sauk Centre Roster:

Number Name Position Height Year 3 Thieschafer, Nora G 5'5 10 5 Broich, Megan G 5'6 11 11 Suelflow, Kahlen G 5'5 11 13 Borgmann, Peyton G 5'4 11 21 Uphoff, Abigail G 5'7 9 23 Thieschafer, Nya G 5'7 12 25 Determan, Paige G 5'7 10 31 Riley, Alyssa F 5'7 9 33 Feltman, Anna F 5'10 11 35 Herickhoff, Elizabeth C 6'2 12 41 Uphoff, Megan F 5'9 12 51 Nelson, Kaiya F 5'9 10 53 Riley, Jenna F 5'9 11

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Maesyn Theisen, click below.