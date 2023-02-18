St. Cloud Cathedral Takes Home Second-Straight MSHSL Jazz Title

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two central Minnesota high school dance teams made it to the final round of the jazz competition at the state tournament Friday.

In Class A, Cathedral defended its title and took home another first-place finish. The Crusaders beat out Lac qui Parle Valley-Dawson-Boyd and Yellow Medicine East for the championship win.

In Class AAA, Sartell-St. Stephen was one of six teams that qualified for the final round, but they ultimately did not place. The title went to Maple Grove, while Wayzata and Eastview earned second and third-place finishes.

The High Kick competition qualifying rounds are underway Saturday with the finalists in all three classes set to be announced in the afternoon and the finals scheduled for the evening.