St. Cloud Area Will Be Well Represented at State Gymnastics Meet
Both the St. Cloud Crush and Melrose Area have qualified for the team gymnastics state meet. The team competition starts Friday with individuals Saturday. The Crush consists of Tech, Apollo, Cathedral and Sauk Rapids-Rice students.
The following individuals have qualified for the State Meet:
St. Cloud Crush
Camryn Balfanz (Cathedral): All Around
Kendall Dvorak (Tech): Bars & Floor
Maddie Anderson (Cathedral): Beam
Brenna Gruber (Tech): Beam
Kiera Florek (Tech): Vault
Madi Hengel (Tech): Beam & Floor
Sartell-St. Stephen:
Ally Tromburg 10th grader, Floor
Cami Weber 10th grader, Vault
Becker:
Emma Hennessey (Senior)- vault
Lauren Woelfel (Senior)- beam
Karli Kirk (Sophomore)- vault and bars
Maggie Graning (8th grade)- All Around
Melrose:
Hannah Hoppe in the All-Around
Josie Eveslage on the Vault
Celia Schoenberg on the Floor