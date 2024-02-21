St. Cloud Area Will Be Well Represented at State Gymnastics Meet

Both the St. Cloud Crush and Melrose Area have qualified for the team gymnastics state meet. The team competition starts Friday with individuals Saturday. The Crush consists of Tech, Apollo, Cathedral and Sauk Rapids-Rice students.

The following individuals have qualified for the State Meet:

St. Cloud Crush

Camryn Balfanz (Cathedral): All Around Kendall Dvorak (Tech): Bars & Floor Maddie Anderson (Cathedral): Beam Brenna Gruber (Tech): Beam Kiera Florek (Tech): Vault Madi Hengel (Tech): Beam & Floor

Sartell-St. Stephen:

Ally Tromburg 10th grader, Floor

Cami Weber 10th grader, Vault

Becker:

Emma Hennessey (Senior)- vault

Lauren Woelfel (Senior)- beam

Karli Kirk (Sophomore)- vault and bars

Maggie Graning (8th grade)- All Around

Melrose:

Hannah Hoppe in the All-Around Hannah Hoppe in the All-Around Josie Eveslage on the Vault Celia Schoenberg on the Floor