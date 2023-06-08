Sartell Baseball Wins Section 8-4-A Title

Sartell Baseball Wins Section 8-4-A Title

photo courtesy of Sartell Baseball on Twitter

The Sartell-St. Stephen baseball team is headed back to the Class 4-A State Tournament after capturing the Section 8-4-A Title in Cold Spring Thursday afternoon.  The Sabres beat Rogers 8-3, a 2nd game wasn't necessary.

Get our free mobile app

Sartell-St. Stephen was seeded 6th in the Section 8-4-A tournament while Rogers was the 5th seed.  Neither was expected to advance to the section final.  The Sabres improve to 19-5 this season and will await the pairing for the Class 4-A tournament next week.  The Sabres are led this season by slugger Kade Lewis and top pitcher Wesley Johnson.

The Sabres lost to Park of Cottage Grove 5-2 in the Class 4-A State Consolation championship in 2022.

 

St. Stephen, Minnnesota in Pictures

Filed Under: Baseball, Sartell-St. Stephen
Categories: high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports