The State Gymnastics meet will take place at Roy Wilkins Auditorium Friday and Saturday in St. Paul.

Class AA Participants

St. Cloud Tech has a pair of athletes set to participate, and both Sartell-St. Stephen and Albany have one. Tech senior Madi Hengel and junior Brenna Gruber will participate along with Sartell-St. Stephen senior Cami Weber and Albany sophomore Monika Novitski. All 4 will participate as individuals.

Class A Team

Becker will participate as a team in Class A. The roster includes Lillian Bonsante, Sabrina Jensen, Alyse Denne, Chloe Spear, Bella Brandt, Violet Johnson, Maggie Graning, Brielle Kuschel, Lauren Biegler, and Karli Kirk. Becker is coached by Jan Hamoning.

Class A Individuals

Central MN athletes participating in the Class A all around include Grace Whelan and Lily Luebker from Annandale, Lily O'Donnell from Maple Lake, Gretta Grimsley from Little Falls, Celia Schoenberg, Gabby Schoenberg, and Josie Eveslage from Melrose.